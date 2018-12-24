

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The case of one of the men charged in the death of a Mississauga boy has been put over.

Riley Driver-Martin, 14, was found with obvious signs of trauma in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road, at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Investigators have not said how the boy died, but have described the killing as “senseless.”

Two brothers, both 20, have been charged with second-degree murder and were scheduled to make separate court appearances today.

Mark Mahabir said nothing and appeared calm Monday as he stood in a Brampton courtroom in a grey jump suit, his hair slicked back.

Several relatives of Driver-Martin packed the courtroom for the appearance, some leaving in tears.

Driver-Martin was a Grade Nine student at Clarkson Secondary School. He had been at the school just a few months before his death, but his classmates and teachers have said that he was a well-liked boy.

His family has said that the teen spent lots of time with family and friends and was always standing up for others.

Police have not provided any information about a possible motive in the killing.

The two suspects were taken into custody in the days following Driver-Martin’s murder.

The brothers are two of three fraternal triplets.

Mark Mahabir’s case was put over until Jan. 9.

Nicholas Mahabir is set to make a court appearance this afternoon.