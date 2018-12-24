

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two brothers charged in the murder of a teenaged boy in Mississauga are set to appear in court today.

Riley Driver-Martin, 14, was found with obvious signs of trauma in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road, at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Investigators have not said how the boy died, but have described the killing as “senseless.”

Driver-Martin was a Grade Nine student at Clarkson Secondary School. He had been at the school just a few months before his death, but his classmates and teachers have said that he was a well-liked boy.

His family have said that the teen spent lots of time with family and friends and was always standing up for others.

Police have not provided any information about a possible killing in the motive.

Two brothers, both 20-years-old, were taken into custody in the days following Driver-Martin’s murder.

Nicholas Mahabir and Mark Mahabir have both been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The brothers, two of three fraternal triplets, are expected to appear in court separately today.