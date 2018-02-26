

A spokesperson for former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown is denying rumours that Brown is considering dropping out of the leadership race.

In a tweet sent out early Monday morning, National Post columnist John Ivison said he received word from a “reliable source” that Brown plans to abandon his bid to reclaim his old job.

Is Patrick Brown bailing from the race? One hitherto reliable source says yes. — John Ivison (@IvisonJ) February 26, 2018

But Alise Mills, a spokesperson for Brown’s team, said he is not considering leaving the race.

“No. He is not. Yes Patrick and the Brown family have been forced to endure attacks on their credibility, the family and yes, there have been threats. It's terrible that in Canada, someone who commits to public life is forced to endure this hatred and malice,” she said in an email to CP24.

She added that Brown plans to spend the day preparing for the next debate.

Patrick Brown has not stepped down. #pcpoldr It's up to the media to end the speculation that they've stirred up. Patrick won't be commenting any further. — Ms. Alise Mills (@graciestyle) February 26, 2018

Brown resigned as leader of the party last month after CTV News published allegations of sexual misconduct from two unnamed women.

Brown vehemently denies any wrongdoing and the allegations against Brown have not been proven in court.

Brown later announced that he would join the leadership race alongside Christine Elliott, Doug Ford, Caroline Mulroney, and Tanya Granic Allen.

Just days ago, Brown filed a notice of libel against CTV News, Bell Media, CP24, and a number of journalists, claiming “false and malicious” reporting.

CTV News says it stands by its reporting and will “actively defend its journalism in court.”

The candidates are set to square off in the next leadership debate in Ottawa on Wednesday.

-With files from The Canadian Press