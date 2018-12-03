

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Former Ontario PC leader and newly elected Brampton mayor Patrick Brown says while he is not “known as one of Doug Ford’s best friends,” he is “willing to work with anyone” who will help fund the city’s important projects.

Brown spoke to reporters on Monday night ahead of the new city council’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rose Theatre in Brampton.

“I’m certainly not known as one of Doug Ford’s best friends but I am willing to work with anyone who is willing to deliver funding for the city of Brampton. I don’t care if it is Justin Trudeau or Doug Ford, this is about the city of Brampton and it is their self-interest,” Brown said.

“Frankly, if you want to be premier or Prime Minister, everyone talks about that critical 905. Brampton gets more visits than any other city when it comes to leader visits during an election period and the reason they visit so often is because it is a swing area.”

He said he is “encouraged” by conversations he has had with the prime minister about funding.

“I had a good conversation with the prime minister about making sure our projects get funded. I know it is simply talk at this point but I sense there was a real openness to working together,” he noted.

Brown says during his term, one of the issues he plans to advocate for is additional health care funding for Brampton.

“Obviously Brampton has been severely short-changed when it comes to health care,” he said.

He also noted that he plans to push for a Ryerson University campus in Brampton after Doug Ford’s government pulled previously promised funding for the project.

“There was a lot of disappointment when the province pulled their support and funding of the Ryerson project,” Brown said. “There is still area commitment with Ryerson and the city of Brampton to realize that project.”

Brown resigned as leader of the Ontario PC Party following allegations of sexual misconduct. He has rejected the accusations and has launched a defamation suit against CTV News, which first reported the allegations.

He originally announced his political comeback after throwing his hat in the ring to become the next chair of Peel Region.

When Ford announced that he intended to scrap the Peel Regional chair election, Brown entered Brampton's mayoral race on the last day of registration.

He unseated incumbent Linda Jeffery in the Oct. 22 municipal election.

“I think one of the benefits I bring to this task is I have served at all three levels of government,” Brown told reporters Monday.

“I respect the fact that there is only one taxpayer and that you can’t simply point fingers at different levels of government. We all have to work together and find solution and I think I’ve got an understanding of where each level of government can contribute to best serve the city of Brampton.”