

CP24.com





Patrick Brown — Attempting a comeback not seen in Ontario’s recent political history, in just a three weeks the Simcoe North MPP has gone from resigning after a CTV News report alleged sexual misconduct (allegations he categorically calls untrue) to being kicked out of his party’s caucus by the interim leader, and now to entering the leadership race prompted by his own exit.

The 39-year-old has gone from city councillor in Barrie, to spending nine years as a backbench Conservative MP, to securing leadership of the Ontario PCs in 2015.

Not having enough time to conceive and publish a new campaign platform, the candidates in the race have each said in one way or another that Brown’s platform, dubbed “The Peoples’ Guarantee,” would inform or largely reflect their platform in the general election.

But Brown’s platform includes a promise to establish a provincial carbon tax and use the proceeds from it to lower personal income tax rates, something all other candidates have publicly spoken out against.

Patrick Brown has said little about the Liberals’ sex-ed curriculum changes in recent months, but was once prodded about his stance during a byelection in Scarborough —Rouge River in 2016.

A flyer with his name on it was sent out during the byelection, saying that Brown wanted to “scrap” the changes to sex ed.

But several days later, Brown said his views on sexual education in schools had “evolved” and he now wanted to keep the sexual education curriculum introduced by the Liberals.