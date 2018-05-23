

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to appear in a Toronto court this morning.

McArthur, who was been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men who police believe were killed between 2010 and 2017, last appeared in court on April 25 via video link.

Many of the murdered men had ties to the city’s LGBT community and had been previously been reported missing.

The dismembered bodies of seven of the men were located in larger planters on a Leaside property where 66-year-old McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Police have searched dozens of properties connected to McArthur since he was arrested in January.

Investigators officially wrapped up their investigation at McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment earlier this month after taking more than 18,000 photos and collecting more than 1,800 separate exhibits of evidence.

Police have said there are still close to 100 properties they want to examine as part of the investigation.