The city is gearing up for another busy construction season but Toronto’s deputy mayor says some of next year’s projects may be on the chopping block due to a massive budget shortfall.

At a news conference on Tuesday, officials formally kicked off the start of Toronto’s construction season, warning of ongoing traffic delays, congestion, and detours as crews carry out more than $1.14 billion of work this summer and fall.

“The 2023 construction season is going to be busy and we continue to actively coordinate this work to minimize disruption as best as possible. However, with so many projects happening this year, we’re encouraging everyone to plan their travel in advance,” Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in a statement released Tuesday. “We appreciate your patience while we deliver this important and necessary work.”

Some major projects planned in the downtown core this season include:

Bloor Street West from Avenue Road to Spadina Avenue- Road reconstruction, pedestrian safety improvements, permanent raised cycle tracks and intersection improvements

Adelaide Street from York Street to Victoria Street- streetcar track installation

University Avenue from Queen Street West to College Street- watermain replacement and road resurfacing

Ossington Avenue from Queen Street West to Argyle Street- Road resurfacing

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McKelvie said while she is confident the city can fund all planned construction projects this year, the nearly $1 billion budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means “very hard decisions” will have to be made about what projects are cancelled in 2024.

In 2022, the city was forced to pause about $300 million worth of capital projects due to the shortfall.

“We need funding from other levels of government,” McKelvie told reporters Tuesday.

The city previously requested that this year’s federal budget include $235 million in funding to offset COVID-19 shortfalls but that request was denied.

The start of the city’s construction season comes on the heels of a long-term closure downtown to accommodate construction of the Ontario Line. The 4.5-year closure of Queen Street, between Victoria and to Yonge streets, began earlier this month, prompting the city to make Dundas Street, from Jarvis to Bathurst streets, a “priority travel route.” This means only emergency work will be done along the route and on-street parking will be restricted. CafeTO Curb Lane cafes will also not be installed this summer.

The city says more priority travel routes will soon be identified to help ease traffic congestion in the downtown core.