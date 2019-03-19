

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Trudeau government will attempt to set the stage for this fall's election - and provide some distraction from the SNC-Lavalin affair - with today's end-of-mandate budget touting the Liberals' economic record.

The Liberal government's fourth and final budget before the election is expected to include measures to help first-time home buyers, seniors and adult Canadians who want to return to school for skills training.

It's also expected to take an initial step towards a national pharmacare program and disclose details of previously announced tax credits and incentives, worth $595 million over five years, to help Canada's ailing journalism industry.

But Finance Minister Bill Morneau will also try to set the narrative for the coming election, arguing that years of deficit spending have put the economy on a stronger footing.

Expect him to credit the Liberals' investments in infrastructure and other spending measures for the creation of almost 950,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in almost 40 years, and point to the Liberals' enhanced child benefit for the lowest poverty rate in 10 years.

Moreover, Morneau is expected to boast a better fiscal picture than he anticipated in last fall's economic update, thanks to an increase in tax revenues despite surprisingly weak economic growth in the final three months of 2018.