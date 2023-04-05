Budweiser Canada announced on Wednesday that they will sponsor trips home from the Blue Jays home opener on GO Transit and the UP Express.

The announcement follows a similar promotion from Polar Ice Vodka, who earlier this week shared that they would be sponsoring free rides on the 510 Spadina streetcar in celebration of Toronto’s first MLB game of the season.

In partnership with Metrolinx, Budweiser will cover all rides home on the evening of the Blue Jays’ first home game of the season at the newly refurbished Rogers Centre. Trips on GO Transit will be comped from 9 p.m. on April 11 to 3:30 a.m. on April 12, and trips on UP Express will be free from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the 11th.

GO Transit spans from Kitchener in the west to Oshawa in the east, and Lake Simcoe in the north to Niagara Falls in the south. UP Express is an express commuter train from Union Station to Pearson International Airport, with stops at Bloor and Weston.

The new-and-improved Rogers Centre includes new outfield sections, a rooftop patio and revamped menu, as well as new group spaces for event rentals.