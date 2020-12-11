At least five people have been injured, one critically, following a building collapse in London this morning and emergency crews say more people may be trapped.

Officials said the incident occurred shortly before noon today at a four-story building under construction on Teeple Terrace, near Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive.

Emergency crews have confirmed that a four-storey wall collapsed, trapping people who were working at the site.

Five people have been rushed to hospital and one of the victims was without vital signs when they were transported.

As many as two people may still be trapped at the site, officials said in a news release issued on Friday afternoon.

“This is an active site, with the potential for additional impacts as emergency responders work to rescue any remaining individuals and secure the site,” the news release read.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is assisting in the call and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg confirmed that members of the provincial Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team (HUSAR) will also be responding to the incident.