Toronto police are reporting a hazardous chemical spill at a building in Etobicoke Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened at a building on 25 Newbridge Road in the area of Shorncliffe Road and North Queen Street.

Toronto Fire Services say the building has been evacuated, and confirmed the incident is due to an ammonia leak.

Fire officials said they located the cause of the leak, and there is no threat to public safety.