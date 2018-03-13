

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is in custody and a building has been evacuated in Mississauga after police responded to reports about a suspicious package.

Officers responded to the call near Hurontario Street and Kingsway Drive in Mississauga at around 2 p.m.

A short time later police said one male was in custody and that a building in the area had been evacuated.

Buses have been called in to shelter those who have been evacuated.

It’s not yet clear what the package contained.