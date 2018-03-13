Building evacuated, male in custody after suspicious package found
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 2:47PM EDT
One person is in custody and a building has been evacuated in Mississauga after police responded to reports about a suspicious package.
Officers responded to the call near Hurontario Street and Kingsway Drive in Mississauga at around 2 p.m.
A short time later police said one male was in custody and that a building in the area had been evacuated.
Buses have been called in to shelter those who have been evacuated.
It’s not yet clear what the package contained.