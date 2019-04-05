

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Several buildings surrounding the corner of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue were evacuated briefly due to a gas leak Friday morning, police say.

Police say a piece of construction equipment struck a gas line south of the intersection, prompting several buildings, including one owned by the University of Toronto, to evacuate.

The intersection was also closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic until about 10 a.m.

The leak was capped at about 10 a.m. and normal operations inside surrounding buildings resumed.