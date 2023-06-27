Toronto police are investigating after bullets fired during a reported drive-by shooting struck daycare near St. Lawrence Market.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. near The Esplanade and Market Street, just west of Jarvis Street.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

In a tweet, police said that the daycare was not open at that time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.