Bullets from reported drive-by shooting hit daycare in downtown Toronto
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023 7:52AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after bullets fired during a reported drive-by shooting struck daycare near St. Lawrence Market.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. near The Esplanade and Market Street, just west of Jarvis Street.
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
In a tweet, police said that the daycare was not open at that time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.