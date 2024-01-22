Bullets lodged into vehicles, laundry room after shots fired into Ajax home
Published Monday, January 22, 2024 10:27AM EST
No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired into a home in Ajax, hitting vehicles and a main-floor laundry room, Durham Regional Police say.
The shots rang out shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Williamson Drive East and Middlecote Drive on Wednesday.
Police said multiple shots were fired into a garage and bullets became lodged in vehicles and inside the laundry room of the residence.
Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or dash camera footage of the area to contact Det.-Const. Street of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2074.