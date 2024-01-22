No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired into a home in Ajax, hitting vehicles and a main-floor laundry room, Durham Regional Police say.

The shots rang out shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Williamson Drive East and Middlecote Drive on Wednesday.

Police said multiple shots were fired into a garage and bullets became lodged in vehicles and inside the laundry room of the residence.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or dash camera footage of the area to contact Det.-Const. Street of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2074.