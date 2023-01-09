Burlington has lifted a temporary mask requirement for city employees six weeks after it was first put into place.

The city introduced the policy in November amid a 44 per cent increase in employee sick time that it said was making it difficult to deliver services.

However, the mandate expired on Sunday and officials now say that it will not be renewed.

The decision comes after what the city called a “stabilization” in reported employee sick time.

“The City of Burlington’s leadership team will continue to regularly review its workplace health and safety policies to ensure the wellbeing of its employees and consistent service delivery to the community. We do anticipate continued challenges through the winter. Masks continue to be strongly recommended indoors and will continue to be provided to city staff and the public at city facilities,” a press release states.

Burlington’s mask policy applied to all city employees who were indoor at city facilities, though it did not cover members of the public visiting those facilities.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has previously recommended that individuals wear masks in public indoor settings amid a “triple threat” of respiratory viruses but has stopped short of issuing any outright mandates.