

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after his mother was found lying on a residential street in Burlington suffering from numerous stab wounds last week.

On Feb. 16, just after 3 p.m., Halton Regional Police said they were called to a home on Bunkerhill Place, near Walkers Line and Dundas Street, for reports “of a male with a knife chasing and stabbing a female.”

They arrived to find a 51-year-old woman lying on the ground across the street from her home suffering from multiple stab wounds in various parts of her body.

She had lost a considerable amount of blood and was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in Hamilton for treatment.

A male suspect, who police said was the victim’ son, was arrested at the scene without incident and a knife was seized, police said.

The victim underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police identified the suspect as Dorian Nicolaou. He faces a charge of attempted murder.