Burlington man, 20, charged with attempted murder of mother: police
A Halton Regional Police cruiser is pictured. (CP24/David Ritchie)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 2:28PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2018 2:29PM EST
A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after his mother was found lying on a residential street in Burlington suffering from numerous stab wounds last week.
On Feb. 16, just after 3 p.m., Halton Regional Police said they were called to a home on Bunkerhill Place, near Walkers Line and Dundas Street, for reports “of a male with a knife chasing and stabbing a female.”
They arrived to find a 51-year-old woman lying on the ground across the street from her home suffering from multiple stab wounds in various parts of her body.
She had lost a considerable amount of blood and was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in Hamilton for treatment.
A male suspect, who police said was the victim’ son, was arrested at the scene without incident and a knife was seized, police said.
The victim underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police identified the suspect as Dorian Nicolaou. He faces a charge of attempted murder.