A Burlington man has been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation conducted by Halton police.

Police say they identified a suspect conducting drug transactions in May. On July 5, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Martha Street in Burlington, where they seized:

263 grams of cocaine

44 Oxycodone pills

9 grams of psilocybin

A 12-gauge shotgun

Shotgun and handgun ammunition

Brass knuckles

Items “consistent with drug trafficking,” such as cell phones, scales and packaging

Darryl Sheppard, 26, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sheppard was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to contact Halton police.