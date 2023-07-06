Burlington man arrested following seizure of controlled substances, shotgun
Seized items are seen in this handout photo from Halton police.
Share:
Published Thursday, July 6, 2023 12:49PM EDT
A Burlington man has been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation conducted by Halton police.
Police say they identified a suspect conducting drug transactions in May. On July 5, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Martha Street in Burlington, where they seized:
- 263 grams of cocaine
- 44 Oxycodone pills
- 9 grams of psilocybin
- A 12-gauge shotgun
- Shotgun and handgun ammunition
- Brass knuckles
- Items “consistent with drug trafficking,” such as cell phones, scales and packaging
Darryl Sheppard, 26, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Sheppard was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to contact Halton police.