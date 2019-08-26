

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Halton police have identified a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Burlington man he met through an online dating app.

According to police, the incident occurred at the victim's home in the early morning hours on Aug. 25.

Police said the victim was stabbed following an interaction with the suspect. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that a suspect had been identified in the case.

He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are reminding the public to exercise caution when using dating or social media apps.