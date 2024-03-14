A piano teacher working at a Burlington music store has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl enrolled in lessons on numerous occasions.

According to police in Halton Region, the offenses involved a “female youth" and took place at the accused’s place of work, Long & McQuade Musical Instruments at 3060 Davidson Ct.

To protect the identity of the victim, investigators say that they “cannot provide further details surrounding the nature of this investigation.”

On March 11, 61-year-old Frank Dubicki, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say that the accused previously worked at the Ontario Conservatory of Music in Woodbridge and The Music Stand in Hamilton and that they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this case or anyone who has been victimized by the accused is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.