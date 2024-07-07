

The Canadian Press





A bus crash on Montreal's South Shore on Saturday night caused a massive power outage after the vehicle struck an electricity pylon, leaving tens of thousands in the dark.

Longueuil police say the bus, which was carrying volunteer firefighters from the Montérégie region, collided with a car before hitting the transmission tower at about 9:45 p.m.

Police say two people on the bus and another in the car were injured.

Hydro-Québec says the downing of a pair of critical power lines initially left some 88,000 customers in the dark.

As of late Sunday afternoon, more than 66,000 households in Montérégie were still without power.

Hydro-Québec says crews are working to restore power via other lines after the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Chemin de Chambly and the viaduct leading to Highway 30.