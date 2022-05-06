

The Canadian Press





A bus driver in Hamilton, Ont., has been hit and killed by a car just moments after stepping off her bus.

Hamilton police say the 49-year-old woman had stopped the bus on Main Street West near Locke Street shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

She was just leaving the vehicle when the 79-year-old driver of an approaching Honda Civic lost control and veered off the road, hitting the unnamed bus driver and a building

The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Honda Civic was arrested but has since been released and impairment was not a factor.

This is the Hamilton's 11th traffic-related death of the year and the tenth involving a pedestrian.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.