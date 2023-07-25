The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.

It’s unclear how long train service will be down, but officials say it could be at least several days.

“External reviewers coming in to assist, but this could be several days at minimum so we have staff on scene to assist with options,” TTC officials said on social media Tuesday morning.

As previously mentioned, Line 3 SRT will be replaced by dozens of buses for frequent service until it is safe for us to resume train service. External reviewers coming in to assist.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said commuters were likely “tossed and jostled” as the southbound train came off the tracks.

Forty-five people were on the train when the derailment occurred. Five of them were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

TTC CEO Rick Leary issued an order for “an immediate review” Monday night before announcing that busses would be running in place of the trains.

“I know this will be an inconvenience to our customers, but it's the right thing to do,” he said. “I apologize to all those impacted by the incident.”

The TTC added Tuesday that a protocol is in place allowing commuters to ride the GO Transit trains on a regular TTC fare at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy on the Stouffville Line, and Scarborough and Eglinton on the Lakeshore East Line.