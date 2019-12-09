

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are working to contain a massive fire that broke out at an industrial building in Schomberg early this morning.

Firefighters were called to Aerospace Metal Finishing on Proctor Road, near Highway 9 and Highway 27, at around 5:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building shortly after the fire was reported.

When crews arrived on scene, a primary search was conducted and no employees were found inside.

Officials grew concerned about toxic chemicals, including hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, inside the building and notified the York Regional Police Service’s hazardous material unit.

“Employees were already on scene and so they provided us with a bit of info early on (about) what was burning in the building,” Jason Ballantyne, a spokesperson for King Township, told CP24 at the scene on Monday morning.

Ballantyne said crews believe the fire started in the mezzanine area.

About 45 firefighters from King Township, Bradford West Gwillimbury, and New Tecumseth are on scene and are battling the blaze from a defensive position.

Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution and Highway 9 was also shut down between Leonard Road and Highway 27 due to the smoke and high winds.

“Right now we’ve evacuated the industrial area,” Ballantyne said. “We’ve blocked off Highway 9 so people can’t drive through the smoke that is actually being blown to the north.”

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.