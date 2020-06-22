Toronto’s annual BuskerFest event will not be going ahead in September this year due to “uncertainty” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which is organized by Epilepsy Toronto, was supposed to take place in Woodbine Park between Sept. 4 and 7.

Beaches-East York Coun. Brad Bradford said cancelling this year’s even was a “difficult decision” but “the right one.”

“Cancelling community events like BuskerFest are some of the toughest, and closely-felt changes throughout this pandemic. We're all missing seeing each other and events like this in the community,” he said in a written statement.

“These events are also crucial to the vibrant arts community and incredible spirit of giving we have in this City. I can't wait to welcome the event back to the east end when it's safe for us all to celebrate together.”

In a news release, organizers noted that events of this size require “months of planning and preparation” and given the uncertainty amid the ongoing pandemic, it would be “unrealistic” to move ahead with plans.

“It will be the first time in 21 years that the festival will not be showcasing world-class street performers from Toronto and around the globe,” the news release read.

BuskerFest is one of several summer events that have been cancelled in the city due to COVID-19, including the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

"BuskerFest typically brings hundreds of thousands of people together, and right now, we must all do our part to help keep each other safe and support our front line workers,” Geoff Bobb, Epilepsy Toronto’s executive director, said in a statement accompanying the release.

“We sincerely hope to be able to present Torontonians with another exciting year of BuskerFest in 2021.”