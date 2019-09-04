

Web staff, CP24.com





It will be a great weekend for film lovers but a frustrating one for those trying to navigate the city by car.

The 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival will kick off on Thursday and the city will again be closing a busy portion of King Street in order to accommodate the large crowds expected to head downtown.

King Street will be closed to traffic between Peter Street and University Avenue from Thursday at 10 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.

In a news release, the city said that drivers should expect “considerable disruption to traffic in the area” as a result of the closure and “the many events taking place throughout the downtown core” for TIFF.

“Motorists are advised to consider avoiding the area and to consider the road closure when planning their travels,” the release states.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the city has shut down a portion of King Street for the first weekend of TIFF.

The TTC says that the 504 King streetcar will be diverting around the closure via Queen Street while 508 Lake Shore streetcars will be turning back via Queen, Church, Richmond and Victoria streets.

The TTC says that it will have “identifiable staff positioned at key locations to assist customers” navigate around the closure.