Voters in Toronto’s Don Valley West will be heading to the polls this fall to elect their next local councillor.

The seat was left vacant after long-time Coun. Jaye Robinson, who served as the Ward 15 representative for 14 years, died of cancer in May.

At its June 26 meeting, Toronto City Council declared the office of Councillor for Ward 15, Don Valley West, vacant and opted to fill it through a byelection. The bylaw authorizing this byelection is set to come into effect on July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

On Tuesday, Toronto City Clerk John D. Elvidge announced that nominations in Don Valley West would open from July 22 to Sept. 19 with advance voting taking place on Oct. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Election day will be held on Nov. 4 with polling stations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electors can also vote by mail in this byelection. More details will be available in September.

Elvidge determined the timing of the byelection independently of City Council. He is required to select a day between 30 and 60 days after the passing of the bylaw. The election must be held 45 days after nomination day.

Potential candidates are reminded that under the Municipal Elections Act (MEA) that they cannot incur campaign expenses or accept campaign contributions until after filing nomination papers with the City Clerk. More information can be found online.

More information about the Ward 15 byelection, including the candidate nomination process and third-party advertiser registration, will be posted on the Toronto Elections web page.