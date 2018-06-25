

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say three people escaped a fiery crash on a busy highway Monday afternoon thanks to the help of strangers.

OPP say bystanders stepped in to help rescue them from a car that caught fire on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ont.

Police say the vehicle burst into flames just before 2 p.m. after it was struck by a transport truck.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says after the car was hit by the truck, it struck a light pole and caught fire.

He says the car mounted the median and came to a rest on the other side of the highway.

Schmidt says all passengers in the car were out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

"It was certainly very fortunate for them," Schmidt said. "It could have been tragic very easily."