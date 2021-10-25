A taxi driver who crashed his cab and died in hospital after being shot multiple times Sunday has been identified.

Toronto police responded to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at around 8:48 p.m. on Oct. 24 after receiving a call about a taxi that has crashed into a fence.

Officers found the cab driver unconscious in the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was the only occupant of the cab.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but eventually died of his injuries.

Police identified the driver Monday as 73-year-old Christopher Jung of Toronto.

Beck Taxi previously confirmed to CP24 Jung was one of their employees.

In a statement posted to social media Monday, the taxi company said “our hearts are broken.”

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family who suffered an unimaginable loss after the death of someone they love,” Beck Taxi said. “Our hearts are with them today. We are working with the police in their investigation and are committed to doing everything we can to assist.”

A man wearing dark clothing was seen fleeing the area, police said. Shell casings were also found nearby.

Investigators are asking anyone with footage from the area at the time to contact homicide investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.