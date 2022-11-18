Cabinet ministers were presented with an ever-expanding menu of options to help resolve the growing protests blockading Ottawa streets and border crossings across the country last winter, the government's deputy secretary on emergency preparedness told a federal inquiry Friday.

Jacqueline Bogden told the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is scrutinizing the events and advice that led to the Liberals' mid-February decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, that the public service was trying to anticipate any questions politicians might have about those options.

Thousands of protesters rolled into Ottawa in big rigs and other vehicles to voice their opposition to COVID-19 public health restrictions and the Liberal government. After the first weekend, it became clear the protesters did not plan to leave downtown Ottawa, where they set up camps in the middle of city streets.

That's when several cabinet ministers convened to review what the federal government could do to end the protests, Bogden said.

"It wasn't perfect, but it was there to kind of stimulate conversation on the range of options within federal jurisdiction of things that ministers and departments might be able to think about," Bogden testified Friday.

Listed under the options were a "national listening exercise," like the French government undertook during the 2019 yellow vest protests in that country, though the response to those demonstrations also included violent police action.

Stiffer penalties were also considered, such as banning trucks and trucking companies taking part in the "Freedom Convoy" from being awarded government contracts.

Deputy ministers across departments were tasked on Feb. 9 with brainstorming more options within the federal jurisdiction to stop the protests.

The Emergencies Act was listed as a potential "plan B" on the final list of options that was considered by cabinet ministers the following day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a public order emergency under the legislation on Feb. 14. The Public Order Emergency Commission, led by Justice Paul Rouleau, is tasked with investigating the basis the government used to invoke the act, and how appropriate and effective the measures were.

The commission is holding six weeks of hearings, which are expected to end on Nov. 25.

Janice Charette, the clerk of the Privy Council, and deputy clerk Nathalie Drouin are scheduled to testify later Friday.

Charette is mandated to act as a non-partisan adviser to the prime minister and sits at the top of the federal public service.

The commission will hear from the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and seven federal ministers during the final week of testimony.

The prime minister's chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and director of policy were recently added to the list of witnesses for next week.

Trudeau is expected to be the commission's final witness next Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.