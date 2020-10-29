The federal privacy commissioner says Cadillac Fairview, the company that owns the Toronto Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall and a slew of other shopping centres across the country, used facial recognition software to improperly collect millions of images of shoppers at malls across Canada – including four in the GTA and another in Hamilton.

A report released this week by the federal, Alberta and BC Privacy Commissioners found that the company embedded small, inconspicuous cameras inside their digital information kiosks at 12 malls across Canada and used facial recognition technology without their customers’ knowledge or consent.

While the company maintained that no personal information was collected because the photos were quickly deleted after being analyzed, the report found that was not the case.

According to the privacy commissioner, the company used video analytics to collect and analyze sensitive biometric information of shoppers, such as estimated age and gender.

“Shoppers had no reason to expect their image was being collected by an inconspicuous camera, or that it would be used, with facial recognition technology, for analysis,” Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien said in a statement Thursday. “The lack of meaningful consent was particularly concerning given the sensitivity of biometric data, which is a unique and permanent characteristic of our body and a key to our identity.”

Investigators found that after the images were deleted, the sensitive biometric information continued to be stored in a centralized database by a third party.

“Cadillac Fairview stated that it was unaware that the database of biometric information existed, which compounded the risk of potential use by unauthorized parties or, in the case of a data breach, by malicious actors,” the privacy commission said in a release.

The kiosks were installed at five malls in Ontario -- CF Lime Ridge in Hamilton and four malls in the GTA: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Fairview Mall and CF Markville Mall

The company did not immediately respond to the report.

More to come…