CafeTO barrier damaged after single-vehicle crash downtown: Toronto police
A CafeTO patio was damaged during a collision on Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2024 6:36AM EDT
One driver is in custody after a single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to a CafeTO patio downtown, Toronto police say.
It happened near Richmond and Yonge streets early Tuesday morning.
Police said the driver involved in the rollover refused to take a roadside screening test and was arrested at the scene.
The city has been called in to fix the CafeTO barrier that was damaged.
The area is closed to traffic for the police investigation.