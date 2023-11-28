The cause of an early morning fire in Caledon that gutted two unoccupied homes and damaged two others is currently under investigation, officials say.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. on Swamp Sparrow Court, located near Walker Road West and Mountainview Road.

A spokesperson with the Town of Caledon said 18 trucks were on scene at the height of the fire.

The homes impacted by the blaze were vacant but “ready for occupancy,” the spokesperson said.

One home collapsed following the fire and another home that was destroyed will need to taken down with an excavator as it is unsafe, the spokesperson confirmed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.