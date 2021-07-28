Caledon house fire leaves 3 injured, 1 critically: paramedics
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 6:07AM EDT
One person is in critical condition and two others are injured following a house fire in Caledon.
It happened near Hurontario Street and Charleston Sideroad.
Paramedics in Peel Region told CP24 that three people were transported to hospital for treatment.
Two of the victims sustained minor to moderate injuries while a third sustained life-threatening injuries.