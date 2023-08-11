

The Canadian Press





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old man whom police say failed to return to a psychiatric hospital in Calgary last week.

Calgary police say Patrick Leo McGann is wanted nationally for being unlawfully at large and an Alberta-wide warrant has been issued for disobeying a court order.

Police say McGann was on an approved outing on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when he did not return to the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre.

Investigators believe McGann may be travelling in British Columbia or Ontario in a light-green 2005 Hyundai Elantra, with the Alberta licence plate CFP0443.

He is described as 5'11" tall, 157 pounds, with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees McGann or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.