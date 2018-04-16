

The Canadian Press





The governor of California is wading into an Ontario election issue, saying a Progressive Conservative plan to scrap the province's cap-and-trade system would be foolish.

Gov. Jerry Brown was asked about the controversial Tory proposal after meeting with Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne to discuss the next steps to fight climate change.

Ontario recently linked with California and Quebec to hold joint cap-and-trade auctions after running its own system for a year.

The Tories initially promised to replace cap and trade with a carbon tax, since federal rules require provinces to adopt one of the two systems.

But the party's new leader, Doug Ford, has vowed to eliminate carbon pricing altogether and suggested he would fight Ottawa in court if necessary.

With the province headed to the polls in June, both Wynne and Brown raised the alarm Monday about what they called a step backwards in tackling global warming.