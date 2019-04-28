

The Canadian Press





CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says a man officers described as a homicide suspect has died a day after he was found with a gunshot wound.

The Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate the circumstances under which the man was shot.

The agency says officers with the Waterloo Regional Police were conducting a "high-risk takedown" of a man in a parked vehicle parked on Saturday.

It says the man drove his vehicle into a wooded area, and officers found him with a gunshot wound a short time later.

Waterloo regional police say the 39-year-old was wanted on "numerous outstanding criminal charges" and was also a suspect in the death of Helen Schaller, who was killed earlier this month.

The SIU says the man was taken to a hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.

It says it will not release the man's name at the request of his family.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates all reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.