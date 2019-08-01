

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





The Centre for Mental Health and Addiction says a man who reportedly disappeared from the facility on Wednesday morning was never actually missing.

In a tweet sent out on Thursday morning, Toronto police said they were searching for a 65-year-old patient who went missing from the mental health facility on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man was last seen in the area of Dundas and Crawford streets and officers urged members of the public not to approach him if located.

Less than two hours later, police said the man had been found.

In a statement clarifying the situation, staff at CAMH said the patient was never actually missing.

According to CAMH, the man was living in the community as outpatient and came to the facility for an appointment. He was then re-admitted to the facility at that point.

The centre is trying to determine why police were told that the man was missing.

CAMH says they do not believe the police are at fault for the miscommunication.