A Mississauga camp counsellor charged with child pornography-related offences after allegedly filming a six-year-old in a washroom is an employee with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP), was in the process of being hired as a police officer.

“He was in the hiring process, which we have since terminated,” Sgt. Sarah Patten told reporters on Thursday. “But he was never employed with PRP.”

On Thursday afternoon, the CBSA confirmed to CP24 that the accused was an employee of the agency, but declined to comment further.

Police say that the alleged offence took place at MC Day Camp, in the Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street area, between December of last year and this month. Police say the six-year-old victim was filmed while “in a state of undress.”

The male counsellor has been a volunteer at MC Day Camp since June of 2018, according to police.

Alexander Clarke, 26, of Mississauga, has been arrested and charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing, according to police.

“Our investigators have executed a search warrant at his residence, and have found evidence to believe that there may be further victims,” Patten said.

“So we're appealing to the public or if they know anyone may have been a victim to please contact our investigators.”

Police say they’ve been in contact with numerous parents of children who have attended MC Day Camp, and investigators are asking that they provide pictures of their children to assist police in identifying any additional victims.

Police have also released a photo of the accused.

“We want to communicate to the public and to parents that communication is key in these circumstances,” Patten added.

“A child of that age or a young person may be involved in a situation and not understand the severity of it. So we want parents to communicate with their kids to talk about their teachers, talk about counsellors, talk about their friendships, and hopefully bring out this information as early as possible.”

Patten says that investigators will be looking at “all possible avenues” when it comes to identifying victims dating back to when the accused first became a counsellor at the camp.

“We do know that he was a camp counsellor at this day camp since 2018. That is a long time for any additional victims that could have been dealing with this camp counsellor in these circumstances,” she said.

Patten says that police were made aware of the allegations against the accused when the six-year-old victim went to their parents, who then contacted police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.