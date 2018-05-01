

The Canadian Press





Toronto Mayor John Tory has registered to run for re-election in this year's mayoral race.

Tuesday is the first day candidates can file their nomination papers to run in Ontario's 2018 municipal elections.

Would-be candidates cannot begin spending on their campaigns until they file their papers.

The deadline for nominations is July 27, and Ontarians will head to the polls on Oct. 22.

Tory was first elected in 2014, beating out current Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.

This year in Ontario, municipalities have the option of using ranked ballots to elect members of council, though Toronto has opted against it.