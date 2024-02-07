Registration for Toronto’s CampTO summer programs is officially open.

The city said there are approximately 30 types of camp programs this year available at more than 140 locations across Toronto.

Registration opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the city says the fastest and easiest way to sign up is online. Information on in-person and over-the-phone registration can be found here.

“The City’s CampTO program is a great way for children and youth to discover new interests, learn something new, express themselves creatively and, most importantly, have fun in a safe environment,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a news release issued Tuesday. “I want to thank City staff who help make summer fun and memorable for so many young campers.”

Campers must be between the ages of four and 16 to participate in CampTO, which runs from early July to Late August.

There are three types of camp programming on offer, including the standard CampTO, CampTO Explore, where kids can participate in workshops or field trips, and CampTO Plus, which offers campers the ability to develop or fine-tune their skills in specialized areas of interest.

Counsellor-In-Training programs are also available for campers between the ages of 13 and 16 who want to learn how to be a camp counsellor.

The city said it is still hiring for CampTO positions, including camp counsellors, lifeguards, and wading pool attendants. Applications can be made online.