Can Ottawa be compelled to repatriate 19 Canadians from Syria
People walk in the marketplace at al-Hol camp that houses some 60,000 refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, many of them foreign nationals, in Hasakeh province, Syria, Saturday, May 1, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Baderkhan Ahmad
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 5, 2022
Last Updated Monday, December 5, 2022 5:24AM EST
A Federal Court is slated to begin two days of hearings today into the Liberal government’s refusal to repatriate 19 Canadian women and children who are being held in northeastern Syria.
Family members for the six women and 13 children are expected to argue that the government’s refusal to help them, as well as some Canadian men, amounts to a breach of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The court hearings come as a document filed in the case last week said Global Affairs Canada had determined the 19 Canadians have met a threshold for providing extraordinary assistance.
Global Affairs says in the document that it has begun assessments to determine whether to provide that assistance.
A handful of women and children have returned to Canada from the region in recent years, but for the most part, Canada has not followed the path of other countries that have successfully repatriated citizens.