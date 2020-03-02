

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government has increased border-screening measures for travellers arriving in Canada from Iran in light of the growing number of novel coronavirus cases linked to that country.

Several of Canada's 27 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, which can cause a disease known as COVID-19, have been linked to travel to Iran or close contact with people who've recently returned from that country.

Anyone who returns to Canada from Iran will be asked to contact their local public health authority within 24 hours and self-isolate at home for 14 days -- the incubation period of the virus.

Global Affairs has also updated its travel advisory to urge Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

The government has also increased the advisory level for travel to northern Italy, and some regions of South Korea.

Iran has confirmed 1,501 cases of the virus and 66 deaths, but many believe the true number is larger as the caseload surged more than 250 per cent in just 24 hours.