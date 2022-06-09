

James McCarten, The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES - Canada will work with California to address climate change and safeguard the environment, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The partnership on climate action and nature protection goes further than a 2019 agreement between the two jurisdictions on reducing vehicle emissions, and will work to “deliver clean air and water, good jobs, and healthy communities,” said a joint statement.

The two leaders cite similarities in current policies, including efforts to ban harmful single-use plastics, commitments to clean electricity and oceans, and nature preservation plans and said this agreement re-establishes the existing relationship.

“This co-operation just sets out our efforts particularly on electrification, as it relates to biodiversity loss - often forgotten in the climate discussion and debate,” Newsom said.

The governor said California is a “stable partner” on climate action no matter who's in the White House, adding “this is not going to be solved in California, it's not going to be solved in the United States. It's going to require a sharing of knowledge, export of values and opportunities.”

The deal will encourage sharing information and best practices as the world deals with a narrowing window to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Asked what will substantively change with this signing, Trudeau instead pointed to a Canadian company that is working in California to electrify school buses and heavy vehicles as a result of signing the 2019 deal.

“The agreements that we sign here are about working together and creating opportunities and followups on things like protecting nature, investing in clean tech, and specifically on plastics,” he said.

It also comes as gas prices hit record highs and inflation and affordability pose key concerns on both sides of the border.

Trudeau's news conference with Newsom is in the middle of a busy second day at the Summit of the Americas.

He met with President Joe Biden and is set later to take in the summit's first leader-level plenary.

He's also meeting with the president of Argentina before sitting down with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.

On Wednesday, Trudeau spent the day talking to Latin American and Caribbean leaders about helping their countries achieve their sustainable development goals.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, says it might be the time to put Canada's own needs on the table.

“The world is changing â€¦ and as a response, new alignments are taking shape,” said Hyder, who wants Ottawa to get more assertive with the U.S. on bilateral issues.

Supply chains are changing in real time, thanks to the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments are realizing that the private sector has a key role to play, he added.

Canada should be asking, “How are we going to partner? How are we going to address climate change? What are we going to do about supply chain integrity?” Hyder said.

“These are things that we can work on together, the public and private sectors â€¦ we need to learn and do more of that if we're going to help Canada navigate its way through an extremely complicated world.”

On Wednesday, Trudeau spent the day focused on the ever-present challenges facing countries in Latin America and the Caribbean - challenges that manifest in the U.S. and Canada in the form of economic constraints and migratory pressure.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley described a “triple crisis” in her country: the lasting economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring fuel and food costs exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and climate impacts that are felt most acutely in tiny island nations like hers.

Mottley suggested that it's time the rest of the world began taking those concerns more seriously.

“We don't expect things to change immediately,” Mottley said.

“But what we expect is fairness, what we expect is transparency, what we expect is that just as we want to see people here, we want people to see, feel and hear us as well.”

Mottley and Trudeau later took part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from Chile, Belize, Ecuador and Jamaica, where they heard complaints about financial institutions that could be doing more to support growth in the developing world.

It's vital for democracy to thrive in small and developing nations, and for their citizens to share in the rewards and realize the benefits.

“We need - as like-minded countries, but quite frankly, as a world - we need democracies to succeed,” Trudeau said.

“In order for democracies to succeed at a time where they're backsliding, where they're under pressure from all sorts of corners of the world, we need our citizens to feel that success.”

Fostering economic success and social stability at home is a key part of the strategy for staving off another problem confronting the hemisphere: the constant migratory tide of would-be refugees who are making their way to the Mexico-U.S. border.

“Nobody leaves his or her home because they want to, they leave because there are no opportunities - because they're facing poverty and an untenable situation,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly after the first of her two scheduled meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We have to look at the question of creating opportunities in our hemisphere. We need to give trust in people that they can be living in their country, having access to services, to good education for their children, and good health care.”

Canada's goal, she added, is “to make sure that some of the concerns of these countries are addressed by our American friends.”

Canada is using the summit to push for “urgent action” to confront climate change, another key factor in fuelling out-migration, and looking for funding initiatives to help countries in the region.

Advancing gender equality and fostering the economic and democratic growth that comes with it is another pillar of Canada's summit strategy.

Joly and her counterpart from Chile have now signed on to a commitment to address gender-based violence and harassment online, an initiative launched at Biden's Leaders' Summit for Democracy last year.

Australia, Denmark, New Zealand, South Korea, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. are already on board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.