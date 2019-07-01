

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A jovial crowd clad in red and white gathered under clear blue skies on Parliament Hill to mark Canada's 152nd birthday in the nation's capital -- one of many celebrations being held across the country.

As the afternoon sun beat down, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the assembled masses that while it's important to celebrate the nation's victories on Canada Day, citizens must also pledge to stay on the right track.

"Canadians have so much to be proud of this year, and I'm not just talking about the Raptors," he said. "...But we can't forget that Canada did not happen by accident and won't continue without effort and hard work. We can and we must continue to make our country even better."

Trudeau wasn't the only high-profile Canadian at Ottawa's celebration. In addition to Governor General Julie Payette and a smattering of cabinet ministers, actor Ryan Reynolds watched the festivities from the VIP section on Parliament Hill.

And astronaut David Saint-Jacques, freshly back from a stint in space, made a surprise video appearance from a hospital in Houston, TX., where he's recovering from the trip.

In rainy Halifax, meanwhile, the occasion was marked with a 21-gun salute on Citadel Hill, sending the sound of cannon blasts echoing through the sky like thunder.

Though the weather was far from pleasant, Jihan Estrella was happy to be in Halifax for the holiday after immigrating to Canada from the Philippines just a month ago.

"Even if we don't know anybody, we talk to people at church and they help us with what we need. I think that's something Canada has that we're very fortunate to have experienced," she said.

A little farther west, Torontonians had their pick of a number of celebrations -- a pancake breakfast, a parade and a picnic were among the festivities in different parts of the city.

As the march on Toronto's east side got underway in the morning, children with painted faces ran around while older couples watched from Muskoka chairs.

And though the celebrations are a little less grand than they were two years ago for the country's sesquicentennial birthday, 2019 is an anniversary year of sorts: the 140th official holiday celebrating Confederation.

For the first dozen years that Canada was a country, there were no official celebrations, thanks in part to Nova Scotia politicians who felt they had been forced into Confederation, said Matthew Hayday, a history professor at the University of Guelph.