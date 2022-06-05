

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada has joined much of the world in celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee marking her historic 70 years on the British throne.

A spokesperson for Rideau Hall issued a statement on Sunday saying the Governor General's official residence has been the backdrop for several Jubilee celebrations, including The Canadian Heraldic Authority creating Canada's own unique emblem for the milestone.

The City of Toronto says it planted 70 large trees, one for each year of the queen's reign, throughout Rowntree Mills Park, attended by Mayor John Tory and Ontario Lieut. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

Peter Maharaj, president of the Canadian Indo Caribbean Organization of Ottawa, says the group held a local celebration in honour of the queen over the weekend and described her as the “heart of the Commonwealth.”

Maharaj says about 300 people attended, enjoying a buffet and listening to a performance by The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band.

Susannah Goshko, British high commissioner to Canada, held a Jubilee party at Earnscliffe manor in Ottawa on Saturday, showcasing British food, drink and music.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.