

The Canadian Press





Federal officials say a COVID-19 vaccine for Canada's youngest children could be approved as soon as this month.

Health Canada tweeted Tuesday that it expects to reach a decision by mid-July on whether to approve Moderna's shot for children between six months and five years old.

Moderna has applied for its vaccine to be given in two doses, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart.

The agency says it received a submission from Pfizer-BioNTech on June 23 for its vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years old.

A Health Canada spokesperson says regulators are still working out a timeline for their review of Pfizer-BioNTech's application.

Canada has yet to authorize a vaccine for its nearly two million children under five.

Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine can be used on kids as young as five, and Moderna's Spikevax shot has been approved for children ages six and up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.