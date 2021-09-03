

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant.

New modelling released by Dr. Theresa Tam today says the current rate of transmission of COVID-19 remains the same, Canada could see more than 15,000 new cases a day by the beginning of October.

More coming.