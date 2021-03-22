Canada 'deeply troubled' by lack of access to trials of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China
Jim Nickel, center, the deputy chief of mission for the Canadian Embassy in China, wearing a face mask speaks to reporters outside the No. 2 Intermediate People's Court as he and foreign diplomats arrive to attend former diplomat Michael Kovrig's trial in Beijing, Monday, Sept 22, 2021. The Beijing court was is expected to put on trial Monday the second Canadian citizen held for more than two years on spying charges in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of a senior executive of the telecoms giant Huawei. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Reuters
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 9:21AM EDT
OTTAWA, March 22 (Reuters) -- Canada is 'deeply troubled' at the lack of transparency surrounding the trial of Michael Kovrig, held in Beijing on Monday, and Michael Spavor, both of whom have been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, the foreign minister said in a statement.
"We are deeply troubled by the total lack of transparency surrounding these hearings and we continue to work towards an immediate end to their arbitrary detention," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said.
"The eyes of the world are on these cases and proceedings and I want to thank our international partners for their continued support and solidarity," he added.