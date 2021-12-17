Canada is ending special requirements placed on travellers from southern African countries and will once again require a negative COVID-19 test for all those entering Canada, even Canadians who take short trips of less than 72 hours outside the country.

“The requirements for pre-arrival testing will therefore be in place again for all trips of all durations,” Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said at a COVID-19 briefing with federal officials Friday.

He said travellers must obtain the test in a country other than Canada. The move will come into effect on Dec. 21.

Duclos also said the government is ending special requirements for travellers entering the country from a handful of southern African countries. The measures were put in place to try and curb the spread of the Omicron virus.

“We have taken the decision to lift the specific measures for travellers returning from the 10 countries initially listed,” Duclos said. “While we recognize that this initial emergency measure created controversy, we felt it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada at a time of uncertainty and unknowns. Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer necessary.”

The moves come as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in Canada, driving up COVID-19 case counts with dizzying speed here and in countries around the world.

The special requirements for travellers from the 10 countries – which included negative tests in a third country and quarantine hotel stays that were criticized for being drawn-out and confusing -- will end starting Sunday.

The measures had been criticized as punishing southern Africa when it was scientists and doctors from that continent whose actions quickly identified the variant.

Some even called the measures racists because they applied only to African countries, even as Omicron spread rapidly in parts of Europe and other places.

NOW ‘NOT THE TIME TO TRAVEL’

Duclos also advised Canadians in the strongest terms so far that “now is not the time to travel” and said that people who decide to go abroad and get stuck could be on their own.

“We know how difficult it is for Canadians who have to postpone their travel to visit families or friends or to take a break abroad. We are also aware of the many Canadians who are listening and are cancelling their trips. These Canadians are leading by example and helping protect the health of their family, their community and of themselves,” he said.

“We do not want you to be stranded or to be sick abroad. Once you have left the country, once you are stranded, once you're sick, there is little the Canadian government can do to help you.”

After months of relatively easy travel abroad, many countries are once again moving to impose restrictions on local activities and on travel in order to slow the march of the Omicron variant, which appears to do a better job of evading vaccines.

The government also said Friday that it is ramping up its on-arrival testing capacity at airports and can now test 21,000 people per day, up from 17,000 a week ago.

“Officials are working closely with airport authorities, airlines and testing providers and many other partners to increase capacity at airports, manage travelers, and to make sure that the best testing protocols are implemented and as efficiently as possible,” Duclos said.

The tightening of restrictions around travel comes just as many Canadians were hoping to finally be able to spend a holiday on vacation or with family members in other countries. Officials are now advising people to stay home if possible and to limit the number and size of their gatherings.